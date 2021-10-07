Provocation at mining camp leaves one dead

Kaieteur News – Provocation at a mining camp in Region Eight has left one miner dead and another in custody for murder. Dead is 38-year-old Eon Anthony Ramnarine of Lot 34 Third Avenue, Bartica.

According to Police, the murder occurred on Monday at a mining camp in Obanna Backdam/Kurubrong, Potaro, Region Eight.

Kaieteur News understands that Ramnarine and the 25-year-old suspect are known to each other since their camps are located next to each other. It is alleged that the suspect is in the habit of cursing and talking to himself, and that Ramnarine usually provokes the suspect, calling him names like “madman” and “gay”.

Around 11:00hrs on Monday, the suspect was reportedly passing by Ramnarine’s camp to take a knife for his father to scrape an engine head when an argument ensued between them.

The argument escalated and Ramnarine armed himself with a piece of wood and a pick-axe handle and reportedly used it to lash the suspect to his head and left foot. This resulted in the two men fighting, and the suspect, who was armed with the knife, dealt Ramnarine several stabs about his body.

Ramnarine collapsed and the suspect ran to informed his father about what transpired. A man who was passing by the area saw Ramnarine’s motionless body on the ground and notified the police.

When the Police arrived at the crime scene, they saw Ramnarine’s body and a piece of wood next to it. The suspect was also still in the area and was told of the allegation and cautioned. He then reportedly admitted to stabbing Ramnarine during a fight and even handed over the alleged murder weapon to police ranks.

The suspect and the body of the deceased were escorted to the Mahdia Hospital where the suspect was examined, while the body of Ramnarine was officially pronounced dead on Tuesday around 11:26hrs. When Ramnarine’s body was examined, 11 suspected stab wounds were seen on the left hand, chest/abdomen and back.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation into the murder continues.