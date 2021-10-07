Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leguan Boyz overcome Young Warriors by six wickets

Oct 07, 2021 Sports

– donate winning prize towards orphanages in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Leguan Boys beat Young Warriors by six wickets and three balls to spare to emerge winner in the specially-arranged eight-over one-day competition on Saturday under the auspices of the Canadian Softball Cricket Association (CSCA) at Greenbriar Park, Brampton.

Leguan Boyz with their hardware after the game.

Chasing a tricky target of 57, Leguan Boyz reached the total for the loss of four wickets, thanks to a steady 21 from Canada-based Guyanese Faoud Mohammed. Imtiaz Bradshad contributed 15 as Rofel Boodhu took two wickets for 16 runs from his allotted two overs. Nishal Singh and Linden Persaud grabbed one wicket each.
Earlier, Warriors’ innings only got some momentum from Rashaud Badshaw with a top-score of 14, the only batsman to reach double-figures.
Abdool Azeez bagged four wickets for seven runs from his maximum two overs, while Mohammed was responsible for one victim as well, conceding 13 runs in his only over.
Azeez, who hailed from Leguan, was named player-of-the-match for his sterling bowling performance. He also took home the prize for claiming the most wickets (7) of the day. Farouk Hussain, an ex-Guyana youth player, won the prize for accumulating the most runs (88) for the event.
President of the CSCA Rishi Mohan thanked the seven participating teams and congratulated the victorious combination, too. Leguan Boys cashed in on Cds $500 as well, while Young Warriors pocketed $300. Mohan informed that Leguan Boyz donated their incentive which will go towards orphanages in Guyana. In the Association’s previous two tournaments, they donated a part of the proceedings to Sick Kids Foundation in Toronto.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

V Net Communications supports coach Hercules

V Net Communications supports coach Hercules

Oct 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – V-Net Communications has presented cricket coach Ryan Hercules with a laptop to aid in his studies for the rigorous and in-depth programme organised by Cricket West Indies...
Read More
Leguan Boyz overcome Young Warriors by six wickets

Leguan Boyz overcome Young Warriors by six

Oct 07, 2021

Guyana to host 50th Carifta Games in 2023

Guyana to host 50th Carifta Games in 2023

Oct 07, 2021

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Oct 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Where were you last year?

    Kaieteur News – A group of men were standing in one of the city’s avenues a few days ago. They were having what appeared... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]