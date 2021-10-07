Leguan Boyz overcome Young Warriors by six wickets

– donate winning prize towards orphanages in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Leguan Boys beat Young Warriors by six wickets and three balls to spare to emerge winner in the specially-arranged eight-over one-day competition on Saturday under the auspices of the Canadian Softball Cricket Association (CSCA) at Greenbriar Park, Brampton.

Chasing a tricky target of 57, Leguan Boyz reached the total for the loss of four wickets, thanks to a steady 21 from Canada-based Guyanese Faoud Mohammed. Imtiaz Bradshad contributed 15 as Rofel Boodhu took two wickets for 16 runs from his allotted two overs. Nishal Singh and Linden Persaud grabbed one wicket each.

Earlier, Warriors’ innings only got some momentum from Rashaud Badshaw with a top-score of 14, the only batsman to reach double-figures.

Abdool Azeez bagged four wickets for seven runs from his maximum two overs, while Mohammed was responsible for one victim as well, conceding 13 runs in his only over.

Azeez, who hailed from Leguan, was named player-of-the-match for his sterling bowling performance. He also took home the prize for claiming the most wickets (7) of the day. Farouk Hussain, an ex-Guyana youth player, won the prize for accumulating the most runs (88) for the event.

President of the CSCA Rishi Mohan thanked the seven participating teams and congratulated the victorious combination, too. Leguan Boys cashed in on Cds $500 as well, while Young Warriors pocketed $300. Mohan informed that Leguan Boyz donated their incentive which will go towards orphanages in Guyana. In the Association’s previous two tournaments, they donated a part of the proceedings to Sick Kids Foundation in Toronto.