Guyana records 9 more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2021 News
– Ministry says 8 were unvaccinated
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that nine more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 816.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of eight unvaccinated persons and one partially vaccinated person.
The fatalities are that of four men – a 55-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), a 63-year-old, a 58-year-old and a 52-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and of five women – a 61-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni), a 59-year-old and 79-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 60-year-old and an 83-year-old from Region Four.
According to the Ministry, two persons died on August 26 and August 29, two died on October 1, and the remaining five died on October 5, while receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry noted that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 250 new infections were recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,951. Out of that amount, 17,341 are women while 15,610 are men.
Presently there are 34 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 151 persons in institutional isolation, 3,553 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 28,397 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
