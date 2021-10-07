Govt. announces further cut in Excise Tax on Fuel

Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2021 News
– Prices at pump expected to reduce
Kaieteur News – Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, last evening announced that the PPP/C Government has reduced the excise tax on gasoline and diesel from 35 to 20 percent so as to ease the domestic impact of the continuous rise in the world market price for fuel.
The prices at the pump are expected to also be reduced with immediate effect, with gasoline prices expected to reduce from $213 per litre to $198per litre, and diesel prices from $200 per litre to $185 per litre.
It could be recalled that on February 17 of this year, the Government reduced the Excise Tax rate on both gasoline and diesel from 50 percent to 35 percent. Since this time, oil prices have continued to rise steadily on the world market, moving from over US$60 a barrel to over US$80 a barrel at close of trade on October 5, 2021. This steady rise in the world price has had a resultant effect with prices rising on the domestic market also.
Minister Singh explained that the adjustment in the excise tax rate on fuel from time to time is part of the measures that the PPP/C Government will implement to cushion the domestic impact of world market price fluctuation. He emphasized that implementation of these measures are in keeping with President Irfaan Ali’s commitment to ensuring that Guyanese consumers continue to be protected from escalation in fuel prices on the world market as far as possible.
