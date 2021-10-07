Factions is good fuh de party

Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys bin to nuff fete and party in dem days. And dem boys know dat every party does gat it own factions.
Nuff people does get invite to party but not everybody is de same and so when dem come dem does divide in factions.
Dem rich people does like sit down together. Dem does wan laugh and gaff with dem rich friends and talk bout wah dem buy de other day. Dem nah wan poor people join in and mention wah dem tek pun hire purchase. Dat is wah yuh call class factions.
Dem poor people does sit together. And tun up dem nose pun dem rich people and buss out some big laugh also.
Dem ugly people does stick together and dem pretty faces ones does do de same. Dat is wah yuh call beauty factionalism.
Dem party does gat plenty factions. But dat nah stop de fun.
Yuh does gat dem wah wan talkin’ name all night. Dem does sit with yuh and talk yuh name too. Dem know more bout de host dan de host know bout heself. Dat is de gossip faction. Dem does cuddle close to wan another so as not to miss a word. And yuh gat another group wah does hang out permanently by de bar. Dem deh fuh drink free rum whole night free.
Yuh gat de scraven faction. Dem does plant demself down by de food table. Dem chewing more dan dem talking.
No party would be enjoyable without de factions.
Talk half and enjoy de factionalism!
