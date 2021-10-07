Ex-cop, co-accused on trialfor murder of reputed wife

Kaieteur News – The trial of former Police Sergeant, Colin Bailey and his co-accused Colin Grant, for the murder of Bailey’s reputed wife, Sirmattie Ramnaress, has commenced at the Georgetown High Court.

The men pleaded not guilty to the murder charge when they appeared virtually before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court yesterday.

A jury was empanelled to hear the evidencewhich will start on October 12, 2021. In the matter, the State is represented by Prosecutors, Sarah Martin, Nafeeza Baig and Latifah Elliot, while the defendants are represented by Attorneys-at-Law, Dexter Todd and Nigel Hughes and his Associates.

According to the indictment,on August 30 or 31, 2013 at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, Bailey and Grant murdered Ramnaress.

The body of the 36 year-old business woman Ramnaress called ‘Sabo’, was found lying face down at her Diamond, East Bank Demerara residence. She was reportedly killed in the garage of her home by an alleged hitman.

A blaze coming from the woman’s home led firefighters to a bond where they stumbled upon her body. Her body reportedly bore two stab wounds – one to the neck and another to the hip.

The Police, in a statement said that Ramnaress’ house was ransacked and drenched with a flammable liquid, and a storage bond at the rear of the building was destroyed by fire.

A post mortem examination performed on her remains revealed that she died as a result of a ruptured spleen and brain haemorrhaging.

In 2015 Police charged Grant who was Ramnaress’ neighbour and later arrested Bailey after Grant claimed that he was paid by the policemanto kill his spouse and remove the device that stored her surveillance footage. Bailey was subsequently arrested and charged jointly with Grant for the capital offence.

By then, Bailey had been dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following corruption accusations against him and another Police Officer. Bailey and the other Officer were placed before the courts for allegedly accepting bribes in order to dissolve a criminal matter.

They are accused of obtaining $300,000 as inducement to forgo charges for illegal arms and ammunition possession.