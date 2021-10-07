Applications filed for receivership of K/News assets, suspension of garnishment order set for Friday

Kaieteur News – Applications filed in the High Court for the receivership of Kaieteur News’ assets and suspension of the Garnishment Order against the company is expected to be heard before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan.

The matters are set to be heard by the judge this Friday at 14:30hrs. The hearings were deferred to Friday after the scheduled proceeding before Justice Harnanan was rescheduled owing to the absence of certain parties involved in the matter.

Kaieteur News had filed an Application requesting a suspension of the Garnishment Order obtained by former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Winston Brassington, in several matters in which he was awarded millions of dollars in damages from a judgment for libel.

Brassington, through his attorney Timothy Jonas, has secured an order to garnish monies from Kaieteur News’ accounts after he won seven of 19 separate lawsuits he filed against the newspaper for libel. So far, the former NICIL Head was awarded $36M in judgments of which he collected some $18 million from the company’s bank account via a garnishment order from the Court.

However, Kaieteur News has since filed an Application to suspend the Garnishment Order and requested time to pay the judgment sum. In the meantime, Brassington filed another Application to put the company’s assets in Receivership.According to court documents, Brassington has asked the Court for an order to appoint a Receiver to recover income and or capital of the defendant company, Kaieteur News, to satisfy the judgment for $10M, which was granted to him on February 12, 2021. Both matters are expected to be heard by Justice Harnanan.

In 2014, Brassington filed 19 separate lawsuits for libel against Kaieteur News over contents published in the satirical “Dem Boys She” column, which he deemed to be defamatory.

The Courts have since upheld his contention that statements published by Kaieteur News were defamatory and meant or understood to mean that he as head of NICIL, a government holding company responsible for contracts in a number of multi-million dollar projects, was “dishonest, had been guilty of criminal activity , fraud and corrupt practices.”

Last year, the former CEO won five of the 19 cases before Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln in which he secured judgment awards of $3.5 million for each case totaling $17.5 million.

In another case, which was heard by Justice Navindra Singh earlier this year, Brassington was awarded $10 million against Kaieteur News by the Court. The sums calculated with an interest rate of four percent per annum along with legal fees brought the total to $34.4 million.

In the latest judgment which was handed down in August, Brassington secured an additional $2 million in damages against the newspaper.

This figure takes the amount to a total of $36.4 million. Despite the fact that the former NICIL Head has started cashing in on the judgment via the Garnishment Order, the newspaper has applied to the court for an Order to Stay the Garnishment and grant the publication a reasonable installment payment plan, given the economic issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall, had lamented the impact of the climbing volume of judgments during the COVID-19 pandemic on The Glenn Lall Show which is aired on Kaieteur Radio Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.