Correction

Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On October 4, 2021, Kaieteur News published an article with the headline: “New bio-fortified rice variety to be ready for local and international markets in 2022.” It should be noted that this is not the case. The Ministry of Agriculture has since clarified that the bio-fortified rice would be released to farmers during the second crop of next year for field trials and not local and international markets.
