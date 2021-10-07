Contractors to fix substandard roads in Linden

Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

“I am encouraging contractors to get proper technical people to assist them because not all contractors are engineers, so you have to make sure you have your technical people, your engineer, draftsman, surveyor and so forth because if you mess up the road, or the bridge or the building you will do it back.”

By Vanessa Braithwaite

A section of the road that is already deteriorating

Kaieteur News – In an effort to ensure that the residents of Region 10 get value for the monies allocated to the region by the government in the 2021 National Budget, regional officials are holding errant Contractors accountable for producing substandard work. In fact, one contractor is now in hot water for a road that is already deteriorating that was completed only a few weeks ago. The road, located in Rainbow City, Mackenzie, has visible breakages and its surface is uneven and some parts void.

Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John, engaging Councillors on the poor state of the road

Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, inspecting the road at Rainbow City Mackenzie

This was observed by regional officials who were in the field inspecting roads that were recently completed. The team included Regional Chairman, Deron Adams and a team of Councillors. He told Kaieteur News that the unevenness of the road was felt even in the vehicle. Upon disembarking the vehicle, he observed several parts already deteriorating. This was even though the road markings were painted, indicating the work on the surface has been completed. “All of the Councillors registered questions with respect to the longevity of the road, given their observations, so that residents can receive value for their money,” Adams said.
The Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John, was summoned and upon inspection, he too expressed similar sentiments that the road was poorly done. He ordered the contractor to resurface it immediately. He expressed dissatisfaction and called out the contractor for negligence. In this regard, John said Contractors should ensure they are properly supported and have the necessary human resources before bidding for contracts. “I am encouraging contractors to get proper technical people to assist them because not all Contractors are Engineers, so you have to make sure you have your technical people, your Engineer, Draftsman, Surveyor and so forth because if you mess up the road, or the bridge or the building you will do it back,” he asserted. Like the Councillors, John said he has to ensure residents get value for the money allocated to the region by the Government.
In addition, Councillors have expressed concern over the rehabilitation of roads without accompanying drains. This will decrease the longevity of the structure. RC Adams said that while a motion was moved earlier in the year to have drains accompany each road rehabilitated, funding did not allow these to be included this time. However, as roads are completed, an inspection team will assess to ensure that all roads are completed to the requisite standard. Out of the $4.7B budget for 2021, a total of $550M was allocated for infrastructural works.

 

 

