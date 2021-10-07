Agri. Ministry receives pepper seeds to assist with ongoing flood-relief efforts

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, officials from the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI) handed over a quantity of Pepper seeds that were propagated by the Institute to assist the government with its ongoing flood-relief efforts.

During the meeting, Guyana’s CARDI Officer-in-Charge and Integrated Pest Management Specialist, Jhaman Kundun said they were able to understand the level of devastation the recent floods had on the sector and therefore, CARDI is willing to offer its full support to the Government with undertaking its ongoing flood-relief efforts.

The Hot Pepper seeds propogated by CARDI are Moruga Red, Scorpion, West Indies Red, and Scotch Bonnet.

In addition to the seeds, CARDI’s subsidiary, the Caribbean Agricultural Commercial Services Hub Limited (CACSH) said it will be providing new varieties of Onion seeds to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) for field testing in the local ecosystem.

These varieties, Kaieteur News understands, were specifically bred for the tropics.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, thanked CARDI for its timely donation and said that his ministry looks forward to continuing to partner with the institute to develop and improve Guyana’s agriculture sector through agricultural research.