Woman allegedly assaulted by Republic Bank security guard

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old woman, Chrisandrea Limburg, was allegedly assaulted by a female Security Guard at the Republic Bank during a visit on Monday. During the incident, her 16-month-old son fell to the ground and as a result had to be taken to the hospital.

Enquiries disclosed that, Limburg, visited the Republic Bank’s Water Street location to enquire about a Student Loan, which she had previously secured from the firm. During her visit, she was told that she needs to present a COVID-19 vaccination card and proof of identification to be allowed entry; she then explained to the guard that she is currently breastfeeding her 16-month-old child and is exempted from taking the vaccine.

Kaieteur News learnt that after continuously being denied access for over 45 minutes, Limburg requested to speak to a Manager or Supervisor but got no response from the Security Guards on any of her attempts.

After the door was opened to allow an employee of the bank to enter, Limburg took the opportunity and put her foot in the way to try to gain access. In a video seen by Kaieteur News, it was observed that the female Security Guard chucked Limburg after she resisted causing her baby to fall from her hands to the floor. Limburg was proceeding to retaliate when a male Security Guard parted the two causing the glass door of the bank to shatter.

After requesting emergency care, the little boy was taken to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty. A head scan was conducted which showed no injuries However, the child is said to be on a close 24-hour observation and an extended period of one month.

A police report was made and investigations into the matter have been launched.