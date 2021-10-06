Second edition of Code of Ethics for Judicial Officers launched

Kaieteur News – Eighteen years after the first Code of Ethics was launched for Judicial Officers in Guyana, the second edition was yesterday launched at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

In attendance of the launch were Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (Ag), Roxane George; Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Judges, Magistrates and other members of the Judiciary.

There was also the virtual attendance of Hon. Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), who delivered the keynote address and Heads of judiciaries and Judicial Officers from across the Region.

The Code of Ethics contains principles and rules which all persons who administer justice are required to observe in their day-to-day relationship with the legal profession and the public. It also outlines the standard of ethical conduct of all judicial officers and in particular, key values by which a judicial officer is expected to live and work. They are propriety, independence, integrity, impartiality, equality and competence, and diligence.

In the Chancellor’s address, she stated that the declaration of the Code of Ethics which identifies the core values of proprietary, independence, impartiality, equality, competence and diligence is an authoritative and even legal standard of reference for judicial officers. “The code is not exhausted and it does not speak to every single situation but it gives a guide to all judicial officers and it assists them with ethical and professional considerations,” the Chancellor added.

She added that a group of officers of the Judiciary worked on the revised code of ethics. Those are: Justice Dawn Gregory, Justice Jo Ann Barlow, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, Principle Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman and Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. The committee was headed by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan.

In closing, the Chancellor, thanked the committee for their dedication and hard work in order to complete the revised Code of Ethics.

Attorney General, Nandlall, in a Facebook post yesterday encouraged citizens to get a copy of the Code of Ethics. He also said, “This is a most enlightening development. The Judiciary, by its constitutional nature and mandate, is necessarily self-regulatory. The promulgation of this Code of Ethics is the Judiciary’s recognition that it must remain accountable, efficient, impartial, independent and professional, as these are some of the tenets embraced in the Code.”

“This Code of Ethics will certainly allow the public to scrutinise the conduct of Judicial Officers and will go a far way in building public confidence in the Judiciary which is so fundamental to the discharge of its functions.”

Click here to download the Code of Ethics for Judicial Officers, https://we.tl/t-fmYX7hsG6i