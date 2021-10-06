Porter dies after falling off canter on public road

Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old porter of, Lot 5, 65 Village, Corentyne Berbice was found lying dead on the Corentyne Public Road last Monday. According to police, the incident took place around 12:35hrs.
Kaieteur News learnt that the deceased, Dayonand Chandraban aka Rasheed, was standing among construction materials in the tray of motor lorry GWW 7258, driven by Ron Singh, which was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane. It is alleged that the driver suddenly heard a loud noise coming from the tray of his vehicle. After taking a glance to his right rearview mirror, he observed that the porter was lying unconscious in the centre of the road.
After the discovery, Singh, immediately stopped his vehicle and picked up the porter and transported him to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and further transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital (NAPH) where he died while receiving treatment.
The body of the deceased was transported to NAPH mortuary awaiting post mortem examinations. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, which showed a result of zero recordings.
