Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the first Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Fund Raising drive recently at the Dynasty Sports Club which saw Players, Turning Point and Cody Girls facing off after some grueling rounds of dominoes that started on Saturday last.

The ‘big gunners’ in the arena were eliminated one by one as the little heard of ‘tadpoles’ rallied their way to a climatic finish. Mix Up/TNT who played the semi-finals, were the last of the notable ‘big gunners’ were eliminated playing Turning Point and Players when the captain threw in his towel without properly checking the scores.

The finals stared with Turning Point marking the maximum 18 games in comparison to Players 11 games and Cody Girls nine games. At the end of the third sitting, Players took a slim lead as the scores read Players 42 games, Turning Point 40 games and Cody Girls gaining momentum with 35 games.

Players continued their dominance and never looked back as Turning Point failed in the fourth and fifth sitting miserably as Cody Girls took advantage and edged the initial leaders as the final scores read Players 86 games, Cody Girls 73 games and Turning Point who were the favourites, in the cellar with 71 games.

Top scorers of the match came from Winston Stephens with 17 games and ably supported with Winston Joseph, Frank Harris with 15 games apiece; Phillip Sargeant and Romel Jones with 14 games each were also the contributors to Players success.

Barbara Lee made the maximum 18 games for Cody Girls as she was supported by Carol Burrowes with 15 games, while Samantha Vickerie’s 15 games for Turning Point was well played.

Prizes were awarded to the four finalists as Players pocketed $125,000 and a trophy sponsored by Team Spartans, Cody Girls received $70,000 and a Trophy sponsored by Dynasty Sports Club, Turning Point were the recipients of $30,000 and a Trophy sponsored by Big Boss Transportation Services, while Mix/TNT settled for their $19,000 consolation prize.

The President of the GDA, Mr. Lyndon Boston thanked all the participated and donated to make the first fundraiser a resounding success. Noteworthy in his praises were the Fundraising Committee headed by Mr. Earl Mars for the successful take away lunch that was held on Friday and the domino tourney which were both well supported.

He promised bigger things in store for the sport and commended the teams that participated for adhering to the covid-19 guidelines. He also committed to have more sponsors on board for the next big event while admonishing all to stay safe, observe and support the covid-19 protocols.