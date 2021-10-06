Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Oct 06, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Pandit Rabindranauth Persaud turned in a splendid performance to win the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial golf tournament which was contested on Saturday last at Lusignan Golf Club.

Sankar golf- Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K J Srinivasa (C) with the respective prize winners.

Persaud was five shots clear of his nearest competitor, shooting an astounding net score of 63, besting his 16 handicap by seven strokes.
Persaud also won prizes for best net score on both front-9 and back-9. Hardeo Ganpat placed second, while Eureka Giddings occupied the third position. Avinash Persaud won the nearest to the Pin prize.
It was another week of great competition and members of the Lusignan Golf Club have expressed gratitude to Sankar’s Auto works and Auto Colors for their generous sponsorship.
Full results -1st. Rabindranauth Persaud Net 63 / Gross 79, 2nd Hardeo Ganpat Net 68 / Gross 96, 3rd. Eureka Giddings Net 68 / Gross 99. Nearest to the Pin: Avinash Persaud.
Speaking at the presentation Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K J Srinivasa commended the executive members of the Lusignan Golf Club for staging such as wonderful tournament. He added that he was happy to learn that the tournament was held in honour Mahatma Gandhi. “Today (Saturday) happens to be the 152nd birth anniversary of the great Mahatma Gandhi, the person who fought against British colonialism, the person who fought against racial discrimination and the man who got us the Independence which ultimately led to the decolonisation of many part of the world including Guyana,” he added.
He calls for more such tournaments and commended current Guyana open champion Avinash Persaud on his achievement in the sport.
President of the Club, Patanjilee Persaud commended the prize winners and encouraged others to involve in golf.

 

