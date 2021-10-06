Murder suspect’s girlfriend arrested with illegal gun

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old nurse was arrested on Monday for possession of an illegal firearm. According to Police, the incident took place around 16:45hrs at B Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News learnt that the police, acting on information received, dispatched a party of Officers to a home in B Field in search of a murder suspect, 34-year-old Romerio Hudson who is wanted by the police.

After making contact with the 29-year-old woman, who claimed to be his girlfriend, a search was conducted of her home but nothing of evidential value was discovered. However, a search conducted of the yard led to the discovery of a black haversack under a tree. When it was opened, an Intratec Beretta handgun with one magazine and two live 9MM rounds were found.

The woman was asked if she had a firearm licence, to which she responded, “No”. She was then confronted but had no further response. She was cautioned of the seriousness of the offence. Thereafter, she was arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were sealed, marked and lodged.

Police investigations are still in progress.