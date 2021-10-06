Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder suspect’s girlfriend arrested with illegal gun

Oct 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old nurse was arrested on Monday for possession of an illegal firearm. According to Police, the incident took place around 16:45hrs at B Field, Sophia, Georgetown.
Kaieteur News learnt that the police, acting on information received, dispatched a party of Officers to a home in B Field in search of a murder suspect, 34-year-old Romerio Hudson who is wanted by the police.

The gun and ammunition found.

After making contact with the 29-year-old woman, who claimed to be his girlfriend, a search was conducted of her home but nothing of evidential value was discovered. However, a search conducted of the yard led to the discovery of a black haversack under a tree. When it was opened, an Intratec Beretta handgun with one magazine and two live 9MM rounds were found.
The woman was asked if she had a firearm licence, to which she responded, “No”. She was then confronted but had no further response. She was cautioned of the seriousness of the offence. Thereafter, she was arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were sealed, marked and lodged.
Police investigations are still in progress.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the first Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Fund Raising drive recently at the Dynasty Sports Club which saw Players, Turning Point and Cody Girls...
Read More
Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Oct 06, 2021

IKO Guyana suspends indoor training

IKO Guyana suspends indoor training

Oct 06, 2021

BCB to benefit from $1.08 M sponsorship from Tenelec Inc for Under-15 and First Division tournaments

BCB to benefit from $1.08 M sponsorship from...

Oct 06, 2021

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and...

Oct 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • TOO LAZY TO MAKE THE EFFORT

    Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]