Murder suspect’s girlfriend arrested with illegal gun

Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old nurse was arrested on Monday for possession of an illegal firearm. According to Police, the incident took place around 16:45hrs at B Field, Sophia, Georgetown.
Kaieteur News learnt that the police, acting on information received, dispatched a party of Officers to a home in B Field in search of a murder suspect, 34-year-old Romerio Hudson who is wanted by the police.
After making contact with the 29-year-old woman, who claimed to be his girlfriend, a search was conducted of her home but nothing of evidential value was discovered. However, a search conducted of the yard led to the discovery of a black haversack under a tree. When it was opened, an Intratec Beretta handgun with one magazine and two live 9MM rounds were found.
The woman was asked if she had a firearm licence, to which she responded, “No”. She was then confronted but had no further response. She was cautioned of the seriousness of the offence. Thereafter, she was arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were sealed, marked and lodged.
Police investigations are still in progress.
Oct 06, 2021Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the first Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Fund Raising drive recently at the Dynasty Sports Club which saw Players, Turning Point and Cody Girls...
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – When you are elected and you behave like your predecessor, you will lose in the next round because... more
Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]