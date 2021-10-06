MOH launches probe into death of boy, 13 who died hours after taking Pfizer vaccine second dose

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched a probe into the death of a teenager of Kamwatta, Moruca, North West District, Region One on Monday afternoon, who reportedly succumbed hours after being administered the second dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. Dead is Joshua Henry, a 13-year-old who attended Santa Rosa Secondary School in Region One.

Terrance Looknauth, a relative of the deceased told this publication, that after Henry took his second shot at a primary school in the area, while on his journey heading back home, he began to display visible signs of uneasiness. Henry then fainted and his relatives subsequently rushed him to the Kumaka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The MOH stated that Henry was observed for 20 minutes after taking the jab and there were no adverse events. MOH had sent a senior team medical from the Ministry of Health, including Senior Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh. They have conducted a post-mortem examination (PME). Looknauth has confirmed with this newspaper that a senior medical official from the medical team informed him that the PME will take approximately three weeks to determine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. The MOH urges citizens not to indulge in speculation and await the results of the post-mortem and other related investigations.