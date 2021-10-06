Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Kaieteur News – Mercenary continued their dominance from the competition to the invitational match trouncing an Ontario Softball Cricket League’s (OSCL) All-Stars X1 by 70 runs on Saturday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Toronto.

The match was organised by the OSCL as part of their fun-day which included a kiddy’s match at the same facility. Their annual presentation also took place just after the conclusion of the 20-overs game.

Mercenary won the toss and opted to take first knock in glorious sunshine. They uncharacteristically struggled to 133 all out off the 20-overs. But the bowling effort was phenomenal as they rocked back the All-Stars team to a modest 63 all out in the 15th over.

Anand Gurdial grabbed three wickets for 19 runs from his maximum fours, while Amit Rukhram proved his versatility by taking two wickets for one run off 2.3 overs after hitting a top-score of 39 for Mercenary.

Veteran and stalwart player Bobby Parasnauth also bowled excellently by accounting for two early wickets that initiated the collapse. Parasnauth eventually conceded 12 runs off three terrific overs.

Only skipper and number three batsman Troy Gobin offered resistance by making 22 as no other batsman reached double-figures.

After skipper Looknauth Ramsuchit won the toss, the innings never suggested permanence after they were at one stage placing disastrously at 56-5. Rukhram and Ramsuchit (11) helped rebuild the innings by engaging in a fighting 32-run six-wicket stand.

Experienced batsman Riaz Kadir made 15 under the circumstances. Anil Samuel produced a fantastic bowling displaying snatching five wickets for 34 runs from four overs, while Gobin claimed three for 20 off his four overs, too, to complement a fine-all-round display.

Mercenary were unstoppable in this year’s competition winning ten of their 11 matches. The other game was a no-result with the points shared. They were the champion accumulating the most points (72) just ahead of Carr Tec who finished with 70 points only losing one of their 11 outings. Mercenary stamped their authority though in the grand finale defeating Canadian Legends by a comprehensive 118-run margin.

At the presentation, president of the OSCL Ravin Babulall congratulated the winner and thanked all the teams for their participation in the 2021 edition and took the opportunity to say they will have a bigger tournament in 2022. Vice-President Kim Sue echoed similar sentiments and thanked all who would have come out and played a part at Saturday’s event.

Deputy Mayor in the Area East of Toronto Michael Thompson graced the occasion and congratulated the victorious combination and the other team summoning it up that cricket was indeed the real winner. He expressed gratitude to the OSCL for the invitation and was delighted to attend. He also told the gathering that the vaccination process is genuine as the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic continues.

The sponsors for the day were: JDG Tooling and Automation, Tropical Nights Restaurant and Lounge, Norman Sue Bakery, Platinum Lounge and Sports Bar, Great Canadian Oil Change, RDS Flooring and Renovation Inc. and As seen on TV.