Manager, sales rep tied up and robbed by gunmen at warehouse

Kaieteur News – A manager and a sales representative were both tied up and robbed by four armed bandits on Monday at a warehouse. According to the police report on the incident, the manager, a 53-year-old man, and the sales representative, a 36-year-old man, were at the time in a warehouse owned by China Trading at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, along with two other workers at around 15:40hrs, when four unidentifiable men, two who were armed with handguns, entered.

During the robbery, the gunmen brandished their firearms at the victims and tied the two victims’ and other workers’ hands with shoelaces, and relieved the two men of two cellular phones, one valued at $160,000 another one valued at $240,000.

The bandits made good their escape in a silver car in the same western direction, which they had come from. An alarm was raised and other workers went to the victims’ assistance. Investigations are currently ongoing.