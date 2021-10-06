Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Manager, sales rep tied up and robbed by gunmen at warehouse

Oct 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A manager and a sales representative were both tied up and robbed by four armed bandits on Monday at a warehouse. According to the police report on the incident, the manager, a 53-year-old man, and the sales representative, a 36-year-old man, were at the time in a warehouse owned by China Trading at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, along with two other workers at around 15:40hrs, when four unidentifiable men, two who were armed with handguns, entered.
During the robbery, the gunmen brandished their firearms at the victims and tied the two victims’ and other workers’ hands with shoelaces, and relieved the two men of two cellular phones, one valued at $160,000 another one valued at $240,000.
The bandits made good their escape in a silver car in the same western direction, which they had come from. An alarm was raised and other workers went to the victims’ assistance. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the first Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Fund Raising drive recently at the Dynasty Sports Club which saw Players, Turning Point and Cody Girls...
Read More
Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Oct 06, 2021

IKO Guyana suspends indoor training

IKO Guyana suspends indoor training

Oct 06, 2021

BCB to benefit from $1.08 M sponsorship from Tenelec Inc for Under-15 and First Division tournaments

BCB to benefit from $1.08 M sponsorship from...

Oct 06, 2021

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and...

Oct 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • TOO LAZY TO MAKE THE EFFORT

    Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]