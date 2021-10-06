Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man caught raping sleeping woman

Oct 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Region Ten man was on Tuesday morning was caught raping a sleeping woman. According to the police, the 36-year-old suspect and the victim are known to each other and on Monday night they were consuming alcohol together. The incident reportedly occurred between 23:20 on October 4, 2021, and 00:40hrs on October 5, 2021.
Kaieteur News understands that after the suspect and the woman finished drinking she fell asleep. It was reported that during that time the suspect was seen raping the woman. Upon being seen, the suspect made good his escape. The matter was reported and the suspect was subsequently arrested and placed in custody.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the first Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Fund Raising drive recently at the Dynasty Sports Club which saw Players, Turning Point and Cody Girls...
Read More
Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Oct 06, 2021

IKO Guyana suspends indoor training

IKO Guyana suspends indoor training

Oct 06, 2021

BCB to benefit from $1.08 M sponsorship from Tenelec Inc for Under-15 and First Division tournaments

BCB to benefit from $1.08 M sponsorship from...

Oct 06, 2021

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and...

Oct 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • TOO LAZY TO MAKE THE EFFORT

    Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]