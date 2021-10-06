Man caught raping sleeping woman

Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Region Ten man was on Tuesday morning was caught raping a sleeping woman. According to the police, the 36-year-old suspect and the victim are known to each other and on Monday night they were consuming alcohol together. The incident reportedly occurred between 23:20 on October 4, 2021, and 00:40hrs on October 5, 2021.
Kaieteur News understands that after the suspect and the woman finished drinking she fell asleep. It was reported that during that time the suspect was seen raping the woman. Upon being seen, the suspect made good his escape. The matter was reported and the suspect was subsequently arrested and placed in custody.
