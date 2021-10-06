Look in de mirror before yuh look next door

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – “How yuh son doing dese days?” de man ask.

De reaction was immediate. “De boy doing fine. Yuh know I always know dat he would mek it big one day. He going college yuh know. Computer studies and later perhaps Law. He bright boy. Did very well in high school. Always studying! Since he was small, he always wanted to be a lawyer. I have enough set aside fuh he law studies.”

Gesturing towards he neighbour house he seh, “Dat one over deh, gat a boy who also want become a lawyer. But de child too playful. Always skating up and down de street. Too much play. I tell he dat he should come over and leh me boy help he out but he nah bother. Only interested in girls and partying! Giving he parents rudeness. Poor father and mother wukkin’ suh hard. But is dem fault also. Dem gat no time fuh dem children.”

Five years later, deh decide fuh visit again. He ask bout de boy. De father say, “Dem come up here pon visitor visa, yuh know…Oh, he join the Marines! He serving right now in de Middle East.”

“Whatever happened to de law studies?” de man ask.

De father answer, de boy write de entrance examination. He finish before de time. He was sure of passing. But dem had to keep places fuh dem friends. But is a good thing. He always wanted to go into de Marines.

He ask de father, “What about de good-for-nothing? De one dat always playing and partying and womanising; de one who he family had no time fuh him.”

“You would not believe it,” de father say, “De boy is one top lawyer today. He pull he socks up. He get in to Law school and he did well. But is suh with some children. De ones dat study hard don’t gat deh luck.”

Talk half and nah bad mouth yuh neighbour!