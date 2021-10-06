IKO Guyana suspends indoor training

Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organisation (IKO) Guyana has taken a decision to suspend indoor training at its Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) headquarters until further notice in response to the Government of Guyana’s efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a correspondence to the media, the IKO Guyana outlined that, “While all our instructors are fully vaccinated and many of our students are also vaccinated, we have opted to conduct outdoor training at this time. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our students, parents and instructors.”

The letter further read that, “The IKO-Guyana will continue to be a responsible sporting organisation and we are committed to doing our part in helping Guyana out of this pandemic.”

The IKO Guyana has also urged all Guyanese who are eligible to be vaccinated, to do so urgently citing that they are convinced that the vaccines are safe and are the only option at this time to help us out of the pandemic.