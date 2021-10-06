Four more unvaccinated persons died of COVID-19

Latest update October 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, yesterday announced that four more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 807.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of four unvaccinated persons who all died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of a 74-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and that of three men, a 69-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Demerara), a 66-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 70-year-old from Region Four.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 115 new infections within the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,701.
Presently, there are 34 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 129 persons in institutional isolation, 3,485 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 28,246 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

