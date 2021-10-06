Angela Merkel exposed the dark heart of Obama and Biden

Kaieteur News – When you are elected and you behave like your predecessor, you will lose in the next round because the electorate is going to ask itself why it dumped your predecessor and chose you when you are no different. Two huge cases of this thinking are Guyana and Greece.

Reeling from unbearable conditionalities imposed by the EU for debt relief, Greece elected the Syriza party whose opposition to the conditionalities stirred the imagination of the voters. It is incredible to know that when Syriza got into power, it accepted even harsher terms from the European Central Bank. It was kicked out of power in the next election.

In Guyana, the imagination went wild when voters put the APNU+AFC in power. But it just wasn’t a case of doing like the PPP did. Its performance was worst. Puppies from the interior were being executed at the Ogle Airport for one consecutive month because their owners could not prove they were Guyana-born. Hundreds of new taxes came into being. Corruption and greed were rampant. In the next round, APNU+AFC got voted out. They cried at their loss, and shouted that they were cheated. The rest is history.

Biden was able to beat Trump and Americans were expecting a Biden presidency that was the opposite of the inhumane rule of Trump. At the time of writing, his ratings in the poll keep sliding. Perhaps the worst example yet of the Biden dream fading is his deportation of thousands of Haitians.

Here is what the world needs to understand about the United States. It is the most powerful country in the world but its power is not as generous as the peoples of the world were brought up to think. The United States continues to enjoy global popularity because humans do not like the dictatorships in other powerful countries, especially China and Russia but the US is not the nice guy the post-colonial world was indoctrinated in.

In 2017, Germany under Chancellor Angela Merkel took in one million refugees. Under Obama, 1.2 million persons were deported including babies and children. Trump expelled refuges. These brutal facts have long wiped out the gloss of the Obama aura.

If Germany with a smaller population, land space and economy than the US can take in one million refugees why can’t the US take in 14, 000 Haitians whose country is far worse off than where those refugees who went to Germany came from?

There are strong historical ties between Haiti and the US. During the Cold War, Haiti was an asset to the US. The US has interfered several times in the affairs of Haiti during the past 100 years. It has an obligation to those persons under the bridge in Texas. But far from fulfilling the obligation, look how the Haitians were hunted down by cowboys with whips in their hand. Enter the so-called star boy of the globe – Barack Obama.

In an interview with ABC, he said the US cannot have open borders. But Germany did in 2017 and took in one million refugees. In that interview, Obama said not a word about accepting the Haitians who were forcefully removed and deported. Now here is an interesting factor in that ABC interview. The network, probably sympathetic to Obama (only God knows why) did not carry the part where he said that the US cannot have open borders. Maybe the network knew that statement would have been embarrassing to the star boy.

Like Syriza in Greece and APNU+AFC in Guyana, the Biden presidency is going to face a similar fate in 2024. The biggest casualty of the Obama/Biden fading star will be Vice President Kamala Harris. She is not going to be the first woman president of the US. In 2024, there may be a woman president but it will not be Kamala Harris. My guess is that she is going to lose the nomination of the Democratic Party.

If Harris gets the nomination in 2024 she will lose against Trump if he runs or if the GOP puts up a character similar to Trump. It will be a disaster for the world but the Biden/Harris combination will have to take the blame. This is the scenario that will play out if Harris runs. As a woman of colour she will get the Black ballot. But she will have to share the vote of the non-white races and the white vote with her GOP adversary. The key factor in the election will be women, youth and the white folks. They will not be enthralled with Harris as they were with Obama. They will see Harris as they now see Obama – all gloss but no substance.

