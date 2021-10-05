UG’s School of Graduate Studies and Research to host inaugural symposium from tomorrow

– Several high-profile researchers and experts to make presentations

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana School of Graduate Studies and Research (UGSGSR) will be hosting its inaugural Graduate Research Symposium (GRS) on October 6th – 8th, 2021.

The symposium, according to a University of Guyana (UG) release, will be held virtually and is geared to provide graduate students with the opportunity to exhibit their research accomplishments in the format of oral presentations, posters, and for the first time, 5M-thesis presentation competition.

The symposium is being held under the theme: “Innovative Research for Sustainable Developments, Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Oral presentations will focus on seven sub-themes which include: Circular Economy, Green Economy and Trade, Food Production and Food Security Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Education for Sustainable Development in the 21st Century, Health, Poverty, Gender and Sustainable Development, Environmental Management, Global Warming, Adaptation and Climate Change Mitigation, Science and Technology for Sustainable Development.

Registration is required in advance for the event, using the following link https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O5mn6hTKT2OD_G0PqUEl1w. This same link could be used for the entire three days of the symposium including the opening and closing ceremonies. Registration is free to presenting graduate students and attendees.

The opening session is on Wednesday, October 6th, and will feature remarks from University of Guyana’s Chancellor, Prof. Edward Greene, Vice-Chancellor IX, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Academic Engagement), Prof. Emanuel Cummings, Dean, School of Graduate Studies and Research, Prof. Judith Rosales, and Chair of Symposium, Prof. Raymond Jagessar.

Additionally, Dr. Daniel Neafsey of Harvard School of Public Health, will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony. His presentation will focus on Genetic epidemiology of infectious disease: prospects for research and public health.

The opening ceremony will also include an entertainment session by Mr. Michael Khan of UG’s Faculty of Education and Humanities, Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

Over the course of the three days, there will be presentations based on the sub-themes by several distinguished keynote speakers from around the world which will include: University of Guyana’s lecturer, Dr. Mark Bynoe, an accomplished Researcher in the areas of natural resource accounting, natural resource governance and financing, Dr. Gillian Smith, the FAO Representative of the United Nations to Guyana, Dr. Freddy James, Researcher from the University of West Indies, Prof. Ligia Simonian, a recognised Anthropologist from the social sciences in the areas of poverty, gender, diversity and human rights in indigenous and other local vulnerable populations, Dr. Anton Eitzinger, an expert in climate change modelling in climate smart agriculture development projects in many countries of Africa and America and more recently in the Caribbean, including, Guyana, and Professor Emeritus, Winston Mellowes, a recognised Chemical Engineering Researcher, from UWI, who has developed important knowledge in sugarcane technology. He is currently the Foreign Secretary of CAS.

Attendance at the symposium is open to the entire UG community and other institutions both within and outside of Guyana, and will afford UG students and staff in graduate programmes an opportunity to present their research to a broad and diverse audience

The event is being sponsored by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment and Central Housing and Planning Authority. The University of Guyana acknowledges the support of its sponsors with gratitude.

UG will begin its new academic year on October 25, 2021, for new and continuing students. Approximately 65 percent of the University’s classes will remain online for the first semester from October 2021, to January, 2022, due to prevailing COVID-19 conditions as well as major building works arising from recent extreme weather conditions. The remaining 35 percent, mostly consisting of laboratory and field exercises, are expected to be blended and face-to-face delivered at the various campuses for specific courses or parts of courses only in this first semester October 2021, to January, 2022. Students will be notified directly of the schedule as well as safety measures they are expected to comply with, if any of their courses are to be held face-to-face. Schedules will also be posted on Faculty websites.