Task Force to write to businesses flouting COVID-19 guidelines – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Despite the alarming number of COVID-19 cases, many requiring hospitalisation, some businesses are yet to implement the COVID-19 guidelines. As such, the National Task Force will be writing to defaulting entities to ensure that they are in full compliance with the measures.

This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who made the announcement during his COVID-19 update yesterday.

The Minister, who was addressing the worrying trend of new cases, noted that one way of helping to get the numbers down is for businesses to comply with the guidelines. “The task force would be writing to some of these businesses to make sure that we have stronger enforcement of the guidelines because there are many big businesses that are not asking people for their vaccination status, not checking for it and therefore there is a free for all in those businesses,” Minster Anthony related.

As stated in Paragraph 7 of the updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures for the month of October, “every employer under this paragraph shall ensure that appropriate COVID-19 guidelines are prepared and implemented to reduce the risk of the virus among workers.” Among the guidelines is one that speaks to the need for persons to be vaccinated.

According to the measures too, the operator of any business who does not comply with these measures, will be issued a written warning and if after being warned the operator remains incompliant, their business can be suspended for a period no more than 30 days.

The Health Minister warned too that unless persons comply with the orders, the country is going to continue to see a spike in cases. “People are walking in and out and that’s not what the order is calling for…unless we have compliance and everybody is playing their role, we are going to have a situation where we are going to continue to have spread,” he added.

To this end, he urged that businesses and the public play their part by ensuring the protocols are being implemented and adhered to.

“If you do that you are going to help us with this fight,” he added.