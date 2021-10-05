PSC in support of vaccination campaign as solution

Latest update October 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2021 News
In wake of surging COVID-19 cases…
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) notes with grave concern the surge in COVID-19 cases and the resultant hospitalisation and deaths. This has placed a huge burden on Guyana’s health care system.
Moreover, the PSC in a statement reiterated its support for the National COVID-19 vaccination campaign, since immunisation is crucial in protecting citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The PSC repeats its appeal to every non-vaccinated citizen to be vaccinated to safeguard themselves, their family, their friends, their professional associates and everyone else with whom they come into contact.”
The PSC also, once again, appeals to every business and employer to implement and enforce the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines which requires the use of masks, social distancing and the presentation of proof of vaccination upon entry into public places.
As such the PSC continues in its efforts to appeal to members of the business community to protect and safeguard its employees and consumers.
“We know now, from a mountain of irrefutable evidence, internationally and here in Guyana, that the vaccines are safe, effective and an essential public health measure in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. We commend the Government of Guyana for its exemplary dedication and aggressive approach towards immunisation and the achievement of herd immunity,” the statement added.
Oct 05, 2021The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on a recent fan out exercise to the Berbice Football Association (BFA) met with the Association’s Executive Committee as well as the Referees. The Federation...
Oct 05, 2021
Oct 05, 2021
Oct 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is cybercrime legislation. The Police investigate and charge people making inflammatory statements... more
Kaieteur News – There is an online radio station in Barbados which starts to play Christmas music non-stop during the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]