Latest update October 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PSC in support of vaccination campaign as solution

Oct 05, 2021 News

In wake of surging COVID-19 cases…

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) notes with grave concern the surge in COVID-19 cases and the resultant hospitalisation and deaths. This has placed a huge burden on Guyana’s health care system.

PSC Chairman, Paul Cheong

Moreover, the PSC in a statement reiterated its support for the National COVID-19 vaccination campaign, since immunisation is crucial in protecting citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The PSC repeats its appeal to every non-vaccinated citizen to be vaccinated to safeguard themselves, their family, their friends, their professional associates and everyone else with whom they come into contact.”
The PSC also, once again, appeals to every business and employer to implement and enforce the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines which requires the use of masks, social distancing and the presentation of proof of vaccination upon entry into public places.
As such the PSC continues in its efforts to appeal to members of the business community to protect and safeguard its employees and consumers.
“We know now, from a mountain of irrefutable evidence, internationally and here in Guyana, that the vaccines are safe, effective and an essential public health measure in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. We commend the Government of Guyana for its exemplary dedication and aggressive approach towards immunisation and the achievement of herd immunity,” the statement added.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

Oct 05, 2021

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on a recent fan out exercise to the Berbice Football Association (BFA) met with the Association’s Executive Committee as well as the Referees. The Federation...
Read More
Four for World Boxing Championships

Four for World Boxing Championships

Oct 05, 2021

Boys had good performances despite short preparation – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

Boys had good performances despite short...

Oct 05, 2021

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Oct 04, 2021

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Oct 04, 2021

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division clubs, youth cricketers to be launched

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division...

Oct 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • DYING TRADITIONS

    Kaieteur News – There is an online radio station in Barbados which starts to play Christmas music non-stop during the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]