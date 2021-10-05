One dead in motorcycle accident in Berbice

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist of Kilcoy Squatting Area is now dead following an accident on the No.51 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Devindra Kumar, 21. He was riding motorcycle CG 7601 when the accident occurred on Sunday at approximately 15:20hrs.

According to police, there were three motorcycles, including Kumar’s, proceeding north along the western drive lane of the No.51 Public Road at a fast rate when, according to the driver of motorcycle CG 9278, Kumar released his grip from one of the handles of his motorcycle and looked back. As a result, Kumar lost control of his motorcycle and fell onto the road surface. His motorcycle reportedly skidded about 100-feet further north and an unknown motorcyclist who was behind rode over Kumar’s body.

That motorcyclist also lost control and fell onto the road surface and the driver of motorcycle CG 9278 collided with Kumar’s motorcycle, pushing it further into a nearby trench on the eastern side of the road.

The driver of the unknown motorcycle picked up his motorcycle and rode away from the scene while Kumar was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

An investigation is ongoing.