Latest update October 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One dead in motorcycle accident in Berbice

Oct 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist of Kilcoy Squatting Area is now dead following an accident on the No.51 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Devindra Kumar’s motorcycle

Dead is Devindra Kumar, 21. He was riding motorcycle CG 7601 when the accident occurred on Sunday at approximately 15:20hrs.
According to police, there were three motorcycles, including Kumar’s, proceeding north along the western drive lane of the No.51 Public Road at a fast rate when, according to the driver of motorcycle CG 9278, Kumar released his grip from one of the handles of his motorcycle and looked back. As a result, Kumar lost control of his motorcycle and fell onto the road surface. His motorcycle reportedly skidded about 100-feet further north and an unknown motorcyclist who was behind rode over Kumar’s body.

Kumar’s body before it was removed from the accident scene.

That motorcyclist also lost control and fell onto the road surface and the driver of motorcycle CG 9278 collided with Kumar’s motorcycle, pushing it further into a nearby trench on the eastern side of the road.
The driver of the unknown motorcycle picked up his motorcycle and rode away from the scene while Kumar was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is presently lying at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

Oct 05, 2021

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on a recent fan out exercise to the Berbice Football Association (BFA) met with the Association’s Executive Committee as well as the Referees. The Federation...
Read More
Four for World Boxing Championships

Four for World Boxing Championships

Oct 05, 2021

Boys had good performances despite short preparation – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

Boys had good performances despite short...

Oct 05, 2021

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Oct 04, 2021

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Oct 04, 2021

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division clubs, youth cricketers to be launched

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division...

Oct 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • DYING TRADITIONS

    Kaieteur News – There is an online radio station in Barbados which starts to play Christmas music non-stop during the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]