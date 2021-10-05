One admits to murder of British teen

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, murder accused Stayman George admitted in the Berbice High Court to the murder of British teen, Dominic Bernard, back in 2015.

The matter was called before Justice Sandil Kissoon. The 28-year-old murder accused pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on October 14, 2015, at Kildonan Village, Corentyne, East Berbice, he murdered 18-year-old Bernard.

George’s sentencing was deferred to October 19, 2021.

According to reports, George and Bernard’s god-brother, Aaron Hing, are also charged with his murder. George’s child mother, Krystol Thomas, along with her mother, Sinfine Henry called “Coreen” and George’s friend, Jahmil Sinclair are charged with accessory to murder.

Hing is expected to appear in the Berbice High Court on October 11, 2021 where the murder charge will be read to him.

It was reported that Bernard had arrived in Guyana on October 14, 2015, for a three-week vacation with his God brother Hing. He was scheduled to fly back to England on November 5, 2015, but failed to do so.

His father, Andrew Bernard contacted his god-son (Hing) about his son’s whereabouts after he did not return home. However, Hing reportedly told his god-father that he was unaware that the teen was coming to Guyana. This raised suspicions and the elder Bernard flew to Guyana to locate his eldest child.

His visit led to the intensification of the investigations which and later resulted in the discovery of the teenager’s body.

On January 8, 2016, a badly decomposed body, suspected to be that of Bernard, was found in a shallow grave at Nurney, Corentyne, Berbice, by CID ranks from Georgetown and Berbice. They were acting on an anonymous phone call.

A post mortem examination revealed that he had sustained a fractured skull, as well as a broken neck. DNA test results showed that the samples that were taken from the badly decomposed body matched the DNA of Bernard’s father.