New vaccination card to be implemented to curb forgery

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health will soon introduce a new type of COVID-19 vaccination card, in an effort to curb the forging of vaccination documents.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, made the disclosure yesterday, during his COVID-19 Update. “We are going to change the current system. So, we are working on that right now, and very soon we are going to introduce a different type of card that’s going to be harder to forge, and if people did not have the proper documentation in the first place, then they are not going to get the new card that we’ll be putting in.”

Dr. Anthony said while the majority of persons in the healthcare sector are “honest, hardworking people”, there are a few who are dishonest and are facilitating the forging of COVID-19 vaccination booklets. He disclosed that currently, there are 15 cases of this type of forgery being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.

The Health Minister highlighted that this type of practice is dangerous and once a person is caught forging documents, he or she will face the full brunt of the law.

“If you’re facilitating somebody to get the card but they didn’t get the vaccine, then, when they get sick, we’ll probably think that they have been immunised and we are getting a breakthrough infection when in the first place, they did not get the vaccine at all. So, we have to put an end to this practice, and I want to urge those healthcare workers who have been involved in this to desist.”

He added that healthcare workers who are found guilty of engaging in such activities also face the possibility of being discharged from working in the medical field.

Additionally, persons found in possession of forged COVID-19 vaccination cards will also be charged.

“This is a really serious offence, the persons who are buying these cards. If we catch you, you are going to be charged for tendering a forged document. So, you know, either way it’s those who enable this, and those who are caught with those documents are going to face serious penalties.”

Minister Anthony is therefore urging the public to play their role and report any such incidents. (DPI)