Lying gan send yuh to hell

Latest update October 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We teach we children fuh lie and den when dem lie to us we want to beat de living daylights out ah dem. How many of y’all had somebody tun up to yuh gate or call yuh pun de phone and yuh tell one ah yuh children fuh tell dem dat yuh not home?
Nuff ah dem picknees dem does mek de mistake and seh “Daddy seh fuh tell yuh he nah deh home.”
And yuh does feel shame and embarrass. But dat is karma fuh teaching yuh children fuh talk lie.
Yet when we children lie to we, we does get vex. Dem boys remember de case of de father who went as far as buying a lie-detector machine and testing it pun he son. De boy come home late and de father ask he way he bin. He say he went to de movies. Immediately, de lie-detector machine beep – which show de boy lying.
De father get upset and tell de boy, “At your age, I never lied.”
De machine beep and de mother start to laugh and say, “dat shows he is really your son.” De machine beep again.
But de best was de time when de phone ring and de husband tell he wife, “Tell whoever it is, I am NOT at home.”
De wife answer de phone and say, “He is at home.” And she hung up quickly.
De husband get angry and say to de wife, “How could you do something like dat?”
De wife answer, “Shut up! de call was for me.”
Talk half and nah teach yuh children fuh lie
Oct 05, 2021The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on a recent fan out exercise to the Berbice Football Association (BFA) met with the Association’s Executive Committee as well as the Referees. The Federation...
Oct 05, 2021
Oct 05, 2021
Oct 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is cybercrime legislation. The Police investigate and charge people making inflammatory statements... more
Kaieteur News – There is an online radio station in Barbados which starts to play Christmas music non-stop during the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]