Lying gan send yuh to hell

Oct 05, 2021 Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – We teach we children fuh lie and den when dem lie to us we want to beat de living daylights out ah dem. How many of y’all had somebody tun up to yuh gate or call yuh pun de phone and yuh tell one ah yuh children fuh tell dem dat yuh not home?
Nuff ah dem picknees dem does mek de mistake and seh “Daddy seh fuh tell yuh he nah deh home.”
And yuh does feel shame and embarrass. But dat is karma fuh teaching yuh children fuh talk lie.
Yet when we children lie to we, we does get vex. Dem boys remember de case of de father who went as far as buying a lie-detector machine and testing it pun he son. De boy come home late and de father ask he way he bin. He say he went to de movies. Immediately, de lie-detector machine beep – which show de boy lying.
De father get upset and tell de boy, “At your age, I never lied.”
De machine beep and de mother start to laugh and say, “dat shows he is really your son.” De machine beep again.
But de best was de time when de phone ring and de husband tell he wife, “Tell whoever it is, I am NOT at home.”
De wife answer de phone and say, “He is at home.” And she hung up quickly.
De husband get angry and say to de wife, “How could you do something like dat?”
De wife answer, “Shut up! de call was for me.”
Talk half and nah teach yuh children fuh lie

