Gunmen invades shop, duct tape Venezuelan siblings, escape with cash, jewellery

Kaieteur News – Three gunmen on Sunday reportedly invaded a grocery shop at Buck Hall located along the Essequibo River in Region Three and duct taped two Venezuelan siblings before escaping with jewellery, cell phones and a total of $200,000 in cash.

The siblings identified by police as Erickson and Ericka Perales were robbed sometime around 00:05hrs.

According to police, the victims are not the owner of the building which is situated at the Three Trails Junction, Buck Hall but they had been renting it for two years to conduct their grocery business.

They told investigators that they had closed the shop around 23:40hrs on Saturday and went to bed leaving the lights on. A short while later, the lights went out and Ericka reportedly opened her window and called out to her brother to check if something was wrong with their generator.

The brother in complying opened a door and went outside to check the generator. He reportedly found that the power cable was disconnected and plugged it in.

With the problem fixed, he reportedly told his sister to lock her window and he headed towards his room.

As Ericka was about to close the window she was confronted by a masked gunman who held on to her hair. The sister reportedly started to scream and this attracted the attention of her brother who, upon turning around, was confronted by two more gunmen.

According to police, the gunmen grabbed the brother and used duct tape to strap his hands to his body. They also used the tape to seal his mouth.

After duct taping him, they held the sister at gunpoint and duct taped her too before demanding that they direct them to their possessions.

The men picked up two smart phones valued $88,000, a 20 pennyweight gold chain worth $220,000 and $200,000 cash before they escaped.

Ericka claimed that she had managed to free herself from the duct tape and freed her brother as well before they made a report to the police.