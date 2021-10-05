GFF interact with Berbice FA Executive and Referees

Latest update October 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2021 Sports
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on a recent fan out exercise to the Berbice Football Association (BFA) met with the Association’s Executive Committee as well as the Referees.
The Federation was led by President Wayne Forde who was accompanied by Executive Members Dion Inniss who is also Head of Refereeing at the GFF. BFA President, Sherwin Forde chaired both meetings.
Forde in comments noted that issues surrounding the return to active football, the Academy Training Centre, the Dressing Room Facility being constructed at the Vryman’s Erven Ground, New Amsterdam were some of the matters discussed in the very interactive session.
Head of Referring Inniss said that the meeting with the Referees was also a success as they were able to ventilate a number of issues with the Committee and the GFF head. All parties committed to continue combining efforts to further solidify the growth and development of the game.
