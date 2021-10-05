GAWU/SEI ink Recognition Agreement

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the Skeldon Energy Inc. (SEI) yesterday (October 04, 2021) inked a Recognition and the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes Agreement. The agreement will regulate the relationship between the Union and the Company, and includes the mechanism for dispute resolution, the appointment of shop stewards, the deduction of union dues and credit union savings from workers’ wages/salaries, and other general conditions.

The GAWU became the recognised bargaining agent on behalf of the SEI’s employees on February 14, 2019, by the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board. However, the parties had some difficulties in arriving at an agreement. Through the intervention of the Ministry of Labour, the Union and the Company were able to resolve amicably the differences thus paving the way for the signing of the agreement.

At yesterday’s signing, GAWU’s President, Seepaul Narine, shared that he was heartened that the parties could formalise the agreement. He said that the Union was hopeful that the parties could work together to advance the interests of the SEI and the well-being of the employees. SEI’s Human Resources Officer, Troy Pearson, shared similar sentiments expressing the view that it is important for the Union and the Company to work together.