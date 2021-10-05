Four for World Boxing Championships

– Monetary prizes for National Championship – Ninvalle

The Guyana Boxing Association will this year be sending its largest team ever to the World Championships. Four boxers and one coach have been identified for the upcoming event to be held in Belgrade, Serbia for October 25 to November 6.

The local side will be led by 22-year-old featherweight Keevin Allicock who is also the reigning Caribbean Champion. Light heavyweight Dennis Thomas, Middleweight Desmond Amsterdam and light welterweight Colin Lewis are the other fighters on the list.

AIBA Three Star Coach Sebert Blake will undertake coaching duties for the quartet. Both Allicock and Thomas will be having their second outing at the World Championships. In 2013 Thomas and Imran Khan travelled to Kazakhstan to represent Guyana at the AIBA premiere event.

In 2019 Allicock was the lone local representative in Russia. The GBA is currently finalizing arrangement for overseas preparation for the four boxers.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle disclosed that there is heightened interest in the World Championship since world governing body AIBA has put up staggering purses for boxers receiving gold, silver and bronze medals.

“AIBA president Umar Kremlev has remained true to his word. At the World Championship a gold medal will be worth US$100,000 (twenty million Guyana dollars), silver medal US$50,000 and bronze US$25,000. This is a welcomed input to our sport which should result in even more determined efforts by athletes,” Ninvalle said.

In addition, the GBA boss informed that Guyana will follow suit and have monetary prizes at its National Championships. Meanwhile, Ninvalle informed that his association has reached out to every gym in the country over the last three weeks.

Each gym received a quantity of gear inclusive of heavy bags, speed balls, gloves (10, 12 and 14 ounces), skipping ropes, mouth guards, hand wraps and groin protectors among others. This became possible following a donation from governing body AIBA.