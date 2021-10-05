Dead host ends wedding reception

Kaieteur News – A wedding house celebration on Sunday came to an abrupt end after the host of the event was found dead. The host, identified as Rickey Persaud, was a labourer of Lot 8, Harrison Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to reports, guests and relatives were forced to stop celebrating around 02:30hrs after Persaud’s sister-in-law and her husband reportedly stumbled upon his body in the upper flat of his residence.

According to police, Persaud’s sister had just gotten married and a number of guests were at his home participating in the wedding celebrations.

Kaieteur News was told that the man was seen alive during the celebratory activities which had started during the early evening hours on Saturday and continued into the wee hours of Sunday.

The man’s sister-in-law told cops that while they were celebrating there was a sudden power outage around 02:30hrs.

She, including the guests, according to police thought it was a GPL power outage, but when they looked over at the neighbouring houses, they had lights.

The sister-in-law, along with her husband, decided to head upstairs to where Persaud’s apartment was to see if the outage was as a result of a problem with the breaker.

They found the main switch off and, according to the sister-in-law, she decided to switch it back on.

After the lights came on, they claimed that it was then that they saw Persaud lying on the floor motionless and facing upwards.

Convinced that the host was dead, the attendees brought an abrupt end to the celebrations following which the police were summoned. Crime scene experts were soon after on the scene cordoning off the area in order to commence a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding Persaud’s death.

They reported that there were no marks of violence on the man’s body which was later removed and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further examination before it was sent to a morgue.

So far, police revealed that one person is in custody assisting with the investigation.