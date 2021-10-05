Citizen calls Kaieteur News after seeing stolen car in New Amsterdam

Kaieteur News – Less than 24 hours after Kaieteur News published an article revealing that a man had found his stolen car for sale on Facebook, the very vehicle was spotted in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Yesterday, a resident of New Amsterdam called into Kaieteur News just after 13:00hrs, stating that he had spotted the car in the Tucber Park area around 12:30hrs.

The man, who requested anonymity, said he was driving just behind the car when he recalled it was the same vehicle he had seen on this publication’s website.

The owner of the car, Kevin Quaicoe, on Sunday last found his car being advertised for sale while browsing through the Gbay Deals Facebook page. On that page, the car was posted for sale since March this year.Quaicoe after discovering the car, commented under the advertisement page, “This vehicle belongs to me and it is not for sale. I’ve reported this to the police and anyone found with it will be arrested.”

The man then took to his own personal page and posted screenshots of his car, a blue Subaru, with the caption, “If anyone knows the whereabouts of PWW 6790 please contact me ASAP.”

When this publication reached out to the police in Region Six on the matter, they indicated that once they are in contact with the owner of the motor car, an investigation will be conducted.