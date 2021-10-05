3 out of 4 latest COVID-19 fatalities were unvaccinated

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported four more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 803.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are of three unvaccinated persons and a partially vaccinated person. They all died over an eight-day period (September 27 to October 4) while receiving treatment.

The fatalities are that of two women, a 62-year-old and a 48-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of two men, a 48-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands) and a 67-year-old from Region Four.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry during the last assessed 24-hour period, recorded 103 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,586.

The Ministry revealed too, that there are 31 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 122 in institutional isolation, 3,603 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date a total of 28,027 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.