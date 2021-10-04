September 2021 is Guyana’s deadliest COVID-19 month so far

Kaieteur News – September has now been recorded as the country’s deadliest COVID-19 month with a total of 169 persons dying from the virus. The month too, saw a spike in new cases and hospitalization.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony in a COVID-19 update last month had mentioned that the country can face the same fate in October if persons continue to ignore the guidelines.

“We are going to see this trend continue for the next couple of weeks… unless people take the precautions we will not see a decrease in the numbers,” he stressed.

According to Kaieteur News analysis, out of the 169 deaths, 77 persons were men while 92 were women. Out of the 77 men who died last month, 35 were from Region Four, 16 from Region Three, eight from Region Five, five from Region Seven, four from Region Two, four from Region 10, three from Region Six, one from Region Eight and one from Region One.

Out of the 92 women that passed away, 45 were from Region Four, 19 from Region Three, nine from Region Two, six from Region Five, four from Region Six, four from Region 10, three from Region Seven and two from Region One.

Two of the recorded deaths were of persons below the age of 20; this includes a five-month-old baby girl from Region One who died on September 16, and a 17-year-old boy from Region Three who died on September 28.

Kaieteur News learnt that the majority of persons who passed were unvaccinated while a few were fully vaccinated.