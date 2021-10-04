Latest update October 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man stabbed, chopped by wife’s child father

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man was stabbed and chopped by his wife’s child father after he intervened in an argument between the two. The incident occurred at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) around 19:30hrs last Saturday.
According to police, Terrence Glasglow of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, was at his wife’s residence at Golden Grove, ECD when the suspect, her child father came there and during his visit an argument ensued causing Glasglow to intervene.
The suspect then dealt him a stab to his right chest and chopped him to his abdomen and about his body causing him to receive several injuries.
The suspect was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by his mother, where he received an emergency surgery and was admitted as a patient under stable condition.
Police investigations are currently ongoing.

