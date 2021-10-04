Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner; Clavecia Spencer wins female contest

Latest update October 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Jamual John, just back from competing on the USA circuit made an immediate impact showing that his fitness level is superior to the locals when he rode to victory in yesterday’s inaugural Wilbert Benjamin Memorial 70-mile Cycle Road Race in the Ancient County of Berbice.
Popularly known as ‘Willy’ or ‘Benjie’, the former junior and senior national cyclist died last year after receiving head injuries form an accident he was involved in; his sudden demise shocked the cycling fraternity let alone his family who’ve decided to keep his memory and legacy intact by organising this race.
The Flying Ace Cycle Club was the organizing club for the race which was opened to all cyclists who came out in numbers to remember a good son of the soil who would have been celebrating his 51st birthday, today.
John dominated and won the race which started at Fyrish proceeded to Springlands before returning to the starting line from Marcus Keiler, Walter Grant-Stuart, Andre Green, Alex Mendes, Paul DeNobrega, Christopher Griffith and Kemuel Moses in that order.
The junior division was won by Aaron Newton ahead of Alex Leung and Mario Washington. Clavecia Spencer took the female segment from Senika Texeira and Anecia Crandon while the Veteran race went to Grant-Stuart ahead of Mendes and Paul Choo Wee Nam.
