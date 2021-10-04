Latest update October 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner; Clavecia Spencer wins female contest

Oct 04, 2021 Sports

…Wilbert Benjamin Memorial Cycle Road Race

Kaieteur News – Jamual John, just back from competing on the USA circuit made an immediate impact showing that his fitness level is superior to the locals when he rode to victory in yesterday’s inaugural Wilbert Benjamin Memorial 70-mile Cycle Road Race in the Ancient County of Berbice.

Jamual John cruising to victory yesterday in Berbice.

Popularly known as ‘Willy’ or ‘Benjie’, the former junior and senior national cyclist died last year after receiving head injuries form an accident he was involved in; his sudden demise shocked the cycling fraternity let alone his family who’ve decided to keep his memory and legacy intact by organising this race.
The Flying Ace Cycle Club was the organizing club for the race which was opened to all cyclists who came out in numbers to remember a good son of the soil who would have been celebrating his 51st birthday, today.
John dominated and won the race which started at Fyrish proceeded to Springlands before returning to the starting line from Marcus Keiler, Walter Grant-Stuart, Andre Green, Alex Mendes, Paul DeNobrega, Christopher Griffith and Kemuel Moses in that order.
The junior division was won by Aaron Newton ahead of Alex Leung and Mario Washington. Clavecia Spencer took the female segment from Senika Texeira and Anecia Crandon while the Veteran race went to Grant-Stuart ahead of Mendes and Paul Choo Wee Nam.

Winner of the female race, Clavecia Spencer, being rewarded.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner; Clavecia Spencer wins female contest

Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner;...

Oct 04, 2021

…Wilbert Benjamin Memorial Cycle Road Race Kaieteur News – Jamual John, just back from competing on the USA circuit made an immediate impact showing that his fitness level is superior to...
Read More
DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Oct 04, 2021

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division clubs, youth cricketers to be launched

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division...

Oct 04, 2021

It is important to understand the importance of trust – Sports Minister Ramson

It is important to understand the importance of...

Oct 03, 2021

PM Mark Phillips opens inaugural Sports Conference

PM Mark Phillips opens inaugural Sports

Oct 03, 2021

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports...

Oct 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]