Health Ministry records 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 799.

The Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are that of three unvaccinated persons who died over a two-day period (September 2 to 3), while receiving treatment a medical facility.

The country’s fatalities are that a 63-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands), a 72-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 186 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,483.

Presently, there are 31 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 132 persons in institutional isolation; 3,925 in home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 27,596 persons who tested positive for the virus have died.