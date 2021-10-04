Frustrated prisoner burns down Brickdam Police Station

– SAYS HE DID NOT ACT ALONE

Kaieteur News – A prisoner has reportedly confessed to police that he was the one who set fire to Brickdam Police Station on Saturday by using a cigarette lighter, a piece of sponge he tore off from his mattress and a wire.

This is according to a statement released yesterday by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU). The prisoner, identified by police as Clarence Greene, of Lot 2292, Princess Street, Lodge, was the time being held in the Brickdam Police lockups as a suspect in an armed robbery.

During his confession he reportedly told Investigators that he had decided to set the station on fire because he was frustrated at being detained in the lockups for hours. Ranks had reportedly arrested him at least three hours before the blaze began. It was reported that the fire which has left the central police station completely destroyed had begun around 11:06Hrs and had reportedly erupted in the upper flat of an eastern building located in close proximity to the lockups.

At the scene, Kaieteur News was told that it is suspected that the prisoners who were being held there at the time might have been the ones who started the fire.

GPF stated that after it was brought under control, detectives decided to question those prisoners. Two of them, identified as Renhold Charles and Akeem Green, reportedly buckled while being interrogated and told detective that it was Clarence Greene who had started the fire. They told the cops that after the fire erupted they were evacuated by officers and taken the Sparendaam Police Station lockups where they were placed in a cell with Greene.

They went on to allege that it was there that Greene told them that he had taken a piece of sponge, wrapped it up on a piece of wire before lighting it up with the lighter before pushing it through the ventilation grill in his cell and over to the office building close by. The sponge reportedly fell in and the fire erupted into the blaze that left the Brickdam Police Station in rubble. With this information in hand, the cops then decided to confront Greene and managed to get a video confession from him.

He admitted to committing the act exactly the way Charles and Green had related it to the detectives. However, in his confession, he added that he did not act alone and that he was helped by one of the prisoners who identified him. He alleged that it was that prisoner who had given him the wire, sponge and lighter which he used to set the building on fire. As GPF continues to clean up the debris left behind and commence reconstruction, the Brickdam Police Station’s operations has been temporarily relocated to St. Stanislaus College next door.