DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Kaieteur News – Long time supporter of football in Guyana, De Sinco Trading on Saturday last donated three cases of its Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Academy Training Centre (ATC); this follows their donation of 40 cases to the Guyana Football Federation a few days earlier.

De Sinco Trading’s Sarah Piggott, who is the company’s Medical Representative, was on hand to make the presentation to EBFA President Kevin Anthony, said that her company was elated to broaden its support for the development of players in the game, especially youths.

Piggott, who further noted that the donation would assist with the proper nutrition of the players, shared that the company would continue to support the growth and development of the nation’s youth.

Anthony expressed his Association’s gratitude to Piggott for their generosity, noting that the EBFA is willing to develop a working relationship with the company going forward.

The ATC which is fully funded by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is designed to harness the best talent at the Under13, 15, 17 and 20 levels in the various Regional Member Associations which would be drawn upon for national teams.

GFF President, Wayne Forde commented: “The GFF Academy Training Centre (ATC) is regarded by FIFA and Concacaf as one of the best youth development models within our Region. We have also seen the improvements in our male and female youth national teams at the international level.

I am therefore very happy to welcome this timely support from De Sinco Trading for the ATC programme. The Boys and Girls that received their Milex milk felt so special by this expression of care offered by a long standing partner of Football development across Guyana.

I would like to thank my dear friend Mr. Frank DeAbreu and his remarkable team for this kind gesture as I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the coming months and years.”