Big words huttin’ dem boys head

Oct 04, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Dem boys head huttin’. Dem read something yesterday and when dem done dem get dead silent. Dem boys wan send it to de CXC fuh use a comprehension test but dem boys nah understand wat it mean. Suh dem boys asking fuh help.
Dis is wah dem boys read: “Further, it lends to reason that the impasse would’ve been on tenterhooks, such that the misjudged utterance or action could’ve meant exsanguination. But that was inconsequential to the cold-hearted many, whose perilous shenanigans we visualised, internalised, albeit unable to rationalise. And for this, the depraved agent provocateur in question, most amphibiously cold-hearted, was the megalomaniac and cheeky attention seeker, Lewd Showman.”
Wow!
But it get even more difficult fuh dem boys when dem read: “So, as we die and tearfully mourn, without empathy he prognosticate to agitate with confabulates, that Guyana was of COVID-19 Armageddon. But this attention seeker, in both word and wear, we all know to crave eyes and more eyes, with knees approximating the soil, beseeching the International Community to Afghan-airlift the COVID-19…”
Wow!
But den Prezzie join de bandwagon and dem boys get lost again in translation. Dis is wat he said: “For a matter of fact, many of his conversations were unsettling, many of his conversations were thought-provoking, many of his conversations evoked conversations, but those controversies in thought evolution were necessary to address the situation that he was dealing with, and that is why their relevance remains because as humans we have failed.”
Dem boys done! Primary school education no longer good enough fuh understand wah people writing!
Talk half and remember yuh need a dictionary dese days!
