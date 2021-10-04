Latest update October 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Big words huttin’ dem boys head

Oct 04, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Dem boys head huttin’. Dem read something yesterday and when dem done dem get dead silent. Dem boys wan send it to de CXC fuh use a comprehension test but dem boys nah understand wat it mean. Suh dem boys asking fuh help.
Dis is wah dem boys read: “Further, it lends to reason that the impasse would’ve been on tenterhooks, such that the misjudged utterance or action could’ve meant exsanguination. But that was inconsequential to the cold-hearted many, whose perilous shenanigans we visualised, internalised, albeit unable to rationalise. And for this, the depraved agent provocateur in question, most amphibiously cold-hearted, was the megalomaniac and cheeky attention seeker, Lewd Showman.”
Wow!
But it get even more difficult fuh dem boys when dem read: “So, as we die and tearfully mourn, without empathy he prognosticate to agitate with confabulates, that Guyana was of COVID-19 Armageddon. But this attention seeker, in both word and wear, we all know to crave eyes and more eyes, with knees approximating the soil, beseeching the International Community to Afghan-airlift the COVID-19…”
Wow!
But den Prezzie join de bandwagon and dem boys get lost again in translation. Dis is wat he said: “For a matter of fact, many of his conversations were unsettling, many of his conversations were thought-provoking, many of his conversations evoked conversations, but those controversies in thought evolution were necessary to address the situation that he was dealing with, and that is why their relevance remains because as humans we have failed.”
Dem boys done! Primary school education no longer good enough fuh understand wah people writing!
Talk half and remember yuh need a dictionary dese days!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner; Clavecia Spencer wins female contest

Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner;...

Oct 04, 2021

…Wilbert Benjamin Memorial Cycle Road Race Kaieteur News – Jamual John, just back from competing on the USA circuit made an immediate impact showing that his fitness level is superior to...
Read More
DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Oct 04, 2021

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division clubs, youth cricketers to be launched

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division...

Oct 04, 2021

It is important to understand the importance of trust – Sports Minister Ramson

It is important to understand the importance of...

Oct 03, 2021

PM Mark Phillips opens inaugural Sports Conference

PM Mark Phillips opens inaugural Sports

Oct 03, 2021

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports...

Oct 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]