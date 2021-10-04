Aunt confesses to hiding electrician’s bike killers from police

Kaieteur News – A woman has reportedly been taken into custody for allegedly harbouring the two murder suspects who were shot dead on Saturday along the UG Access Road on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The suspects identified as Quacy Jupiter, 20, called “Ding Docker” and David Smith, 21, called “Burlyn” were killed around 17:30hrs by ranks during a stakeout operation in the area. According to police, ranks were forced to open fire on the duo after they reportedly pulled a gun on them.

Smith and Jupiter were at the time being hunted by detectives for the murder of Joshua Denny, a 19-year electrician who was shot dead last Thursday at Mittleholzer Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, for his gold chain.

Kaieteur News learnt that the men could have been arrested on Friday last at a location in Albouystown but a woman identified as an aunt of one of the suspects had reportedly hidden them when ranks arrived.

That relative has given a statement to police admitting that she had harboured the suspected criminals and helped them in eluding the lawmen that day. The ranks had only found a motorcycle along with other items linking them to Denny’s murder but had left the area without the suspects.

The following day, ranks received intelligence that the duo were hiding out in the Sophia/Cummings Lodge area and decided to stake out the location.

They had successfully picked up the suspects’ trail but when they attempted to arrest them, Jupiter and Smith reportedly fled until they were cornered along the UG Access Road.

Instead of surrendering to the cops, Kaieteur News was told that the duo pulled a gun on them. The cops reacted by opening fire on the men. They fell and according to information received by this newspaper, they were rushed in the police’s patrol pickup to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The ranks were also able to recover two loaded guns from the suspects after the shooting.