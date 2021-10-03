Six arrested during Pomeroon River drug bust

Latest update October 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An operation conducted over a two-week period by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents along with Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard (GDFCG) ranks led to the seizure of 1007.2 pounds of local and foreign marijuana, three Go-Fast vessels, and six outboard engines. The drug bust was made on Friday night along the Pomeroon River in Region Two.
CANU stated in a press release that six persons have been arrested and are in custody assisting with investigations. CANU had reported that they gathered critical intelligence on the drug operations by a local drug trafficking organisation from Guyana to other Caribbean territories; CANU agents conducted the operations in Regions 4, 5, 6, and 7, which resulted in the drugs being confiscated. CANU stated, that the marijuana carried a street value of US$2.26 million at its final destination.
