Senior cop arrested with drugs, ammo after driving away from two road blocks

Kaieteur News – Deputy Superintendent (DySP), Dexter Brown was on Friday arrested after driving away from two police roadblocks. DySP Brown first drove away from a roadblock along the East Coast of Demerara but was cornered at a second one where a large quantity of cannabis and ammunition for a 9mm pistol were found in the car he was driving.

At approximately 21:15 hrs, acting on information received, ranks from the Guyana Police Force erected a roadblock at the Helena #2 Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where a silver Toyota Allion car registered PTT 3891 was directed to stop. Kaieteur News was told that the driver identified himself as DySP Brown.

However, while speaking with Brown a police patrol from Regional Police Division 5 arrived and indicated that the vehicle drove away from them at a previous roadblock in Region 5 and that it was suspected of transporting cannabis and ammunition. Upon confrontation, Brown drove away from the second roadblock hitting down the roadblock materials and proceeded north along the Lima Dam, Jonestown, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD); The Officers gave chase and he was caught shortly after and a search of his vehicle was carried out.

In the presence of the Police Officers, three black bags with several bulky, transparent plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis were found. These were brought to the attention of Brown, but he remained silent. A further search was conducted to the driver’s side of the vehicle and two pieces of 9mm ammunition were found on the floor of the car. This was also brought to the attention of Brown but again he remained silent. He was then escorted to the Cove and John Police Station where the contents in the black bags were counted totalling 10 bulky parcels. The Cannabis Sativa was weighed and amounted to 9.4 kilograms. The bag was then sealed and lodged in his presence, along with the ammunition. Brown was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.