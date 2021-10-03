Predo Baby launches ‘’Million Dollar Baby Promotion’’

Kaieteur News – Predo Baby Diapers is thrilled to announce our Million Dollar Baby Promotion. With Christmas just three (3) months away, this exciting promotion earns you the chance to WIN a Million Dollars. That’s not all, the second prize winner will be getting six (6) months worth of Predo Baby Diapers, wipes and Shampoo! What’s more? We will be giving away twenty (25) consolation hampers consisting of Predo Baby products.

From their first hug to their first step, Predo Baby Diapers has got you covered! The new diaper of the new generation is available in stages newborn through size 7. This premium quality diaper carries strong and flexible side bands to facilitate the steady movements of your babies.

The skin of your baby remains dry with the extra green layer, which keeps the wetness away from your baby’s skin with its high absorbency capacity; which was driven by contemporary market trends whilst assuring parents that their babies skin remains clean and dry!

Aside from being cottony soft and breathable, the textile exterior surface protects the skin of your baby day long.

Over the years, it has been a privilege by Predo Baby, to give back to our customers in tangible ways. In 2019 we were able to sponsor a set of triplets with a year supply of Predo Baby Diapers and other products, following that in the year 2020, the grandprize of a 2016 Toyota Axio Motor Car was given to another lucky winner. Moving into the top of 2021, Predo Baby once again sponsored another set of triplets with a year supply of Predo Baby diapers and other products. Finally, a few weeks ago, we made a donation to the Children’s Oncology ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital with a commitment to make further donations over the next twelve (12) months.

This promotion welcomes participants, countrywide!

HERE’S HOW TO ENTER:

-Buy two (2) or more packs of any Predo Baby Diaper, keep your receipt.

-Take a photo of your baby wearing any Predo Baby Diaper

(be as creative as you’d like).

-Submit the baby’s photo, photos of your Predo Diaper Packs and receipt, along with the name of the baby,

Parent/Guardian and contact number, by sending a private message to Predo Diapers South America & Caribbean Facebook Page or WhatsApp Number 592-608-4497

or Email us at [email protected]

-Your baby’s photo will be uploaded to our Facebook page

for sharing.

What are you waiting for? Start submitting your photos now!

*Conditions apply, see press for more details.