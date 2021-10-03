Port Kaituma residents to get improved water service after contract signed with GWI, NDC

Kaieteur News – Hundreds of Port Kaituma residents in the Matarkai sub-district of Region One are set to benefit from improved water service.

This is due to the inking of a contract between the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Martakai Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) for the upgrading of the Port Kaituma water supply system.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presented the contract to the NDC Chairman Orlando Thorne, on Friday at the Port Kaituma Community Centre, in the presence of Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, GWI Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailall and other officials.

Minister Croal said: “The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Guyana Water Incorporated has a responsibility to ensure that water services in the hinterland matches that of the coastland and this is a part of meeting that commitment.”

He explained that GWI recently completed the drilling of two wells and is in the process of activating the wells, through the installation of pumps and electrical components by a contractor.

Upon completion the NDC will commence the installation of pipe networks on the first well, thereby connecting Port Kaituma waterfront and raising the water service from surface to ground level.

Meanwhile, the second well will be connected to Oronoque, where over three hundred (300) residents will enjoy first time access to potable water.

These areas are currently receiving water from a nearby river, which Minister Croal noted is not a reliable source for consumption.

“Under GWI’s program we plan to minimize and eventually eliminate any source or supply of water for households from rivers,” Minister Croal affirmed.

The Regional Chairman and NDC Chairman hailed the project, as they stated that such collaborations are important for the development of hinterland communities.

The overall project is valued at $15 million. In addition to the improved water service, this investment is expected to stir substantial employment and economic activity in the areas, through the community’s participation.

As part of the water company’s expansion program, several new wells are also expected to be drilled in the Moruca and Mabaruma sub-regions.